Two students killed in Bengaluru after falling from airport expressway

The deceased were identified as Amol Pramod Amte and Amit Singh, who were postgraduate students at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

Two students who were returning to Bengaluru city from Nandi Hills died after the bike they were travelling in spun out of control. The two students, who were riding pillion, were thrown off the bike and fell from the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) elevated expressway near Yelahanka on Saturday, October 28. The deceased were identified as Amol Pramod Amte (29) from Maharashtra and Amit Singh (29) from Delhi, who were postgraduate students at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Bengaluru.They were riding pillion on their classmate's bike and were returning from Nandi Hills when the accident happened.

According to Times of India, Amol and Amit were thrown off the bike and crashed into a barricaded worksite of the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL). The driver of the bike, Saurav Dev (29), suffered severe injuries. As per reports, the three were riding triples on the same bike. The accident occured as the bike spun out of control after one of them stepped on the two-wheeler's side stand thinking it was the foot rest. After the bike lost control, the pillion riders fell 30 feet from the KIA expressway, TOI reported.

According to The New Indian Express, Saurav Dev was wearing a helmet, while one of the deceased was wearing a sub-standard helmet and the other was not wearing any protective headgear. A traffic police officer who spoke to Times of India said that when three people travel on a two-wheeler, the pillion riders usually depend on the vehicleâ€™s side stand for support as there is less space. The officer added that in this case, when the side stand of the bike was released, it touched the road while the vehicle was moving and the pillion riders were thrown in the air.

The police said that the three of them had gone to Nandi Hills to watch the sunrise and were returning to the city when the accident happened. The police had also recovered two helmets from the site of the accident and will speak to Saurav to get more details about the accident. Further investigation is underway.