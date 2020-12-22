Two sloth bears fall into well in Telangana's Karimnagar district, rescued

The rescued bears were shifted to Warangal zoo.

news Wildlife

Two sloth bears, which fell into a well in Telangana's Karimnagar district were rescued by Forest Department officials on Monday evening. They had to struggle for over seven hours to rescue the animals from the well at Bommanapalli village. The rescued bears were later shifted to Warangal zoo, authorities said.

According to forest officials, a farmer alerted them about sloth bears in his well. The officials suspect that the animals slipped into the open well on Sunday night. Devendar Yadav said he was shocked when he reached the field in the morning and heard growls emanating from his well. He found that the two sloth bears had fallen into it.

The forest personnel reached the spot and launched rescue operation. As bears love honey, they initially tried to get the animals climb out of the well by lowering ladders smeared with honey. As their efforts failed, a rescue team was called from Warangal, which rescued the animals in the evening.

Movement of bears is said to be common in parts of Karimnagar district. Mining is granite is believed to be forcing bears to move to surrounding villages.

In April last year, in a similar incident, two bears cubs were rescued by forest officials from a well in Telangana's Karimnagar district. At the time, forest range officer, Karimnagar, along with his staff, rescued the four-month-old cubs which had fallen into the agricultural well in Gattubuthkur village. Officials had said that the roughly 70-feet-deep well was not having much water and added that an overgrowth of plants on the side, had cushioned the fall of the cubs and also ensured that they did not drown at the bottom.