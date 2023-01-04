Two sanitation workers killed in Coimbatore after bus hits their cycle

The couple, Rajendran (37) and Devi (31), were heading to work on their cycle at 5:30 am when the accident happened.

news Accident

Two sanitation workers died in Coimbatore after a government bus hit their cycle while they were heading for work on Wednesday, January 4. The couple, Rajendran (37) and Devi (31) were employed as contract workers. The accident occurred around 5.30 am in Puluvapatti panchayat on the outskirts of the city. The couple fell down upon impact and died on the spot, police said. The couple is survived by two children.

Police added that the deceased personsâ€™ bodies were sent for post-mortem to the government hospital in Coimbatore. The bus driver, identified as Kuberan, apparently did not know that the cycle got knocked down and he continued driving the bus, police said. The bus driver later surrendered at a nearby police station. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. Reports suggest that the place where the incident happened does not have a streetlight and is an accident-prone area. Residents of the area called for swift action to be taken and streetlights to be installed.

On Tuesday, a family of five from Tamil Nadu was killed in a collision involving multiple vehicles on the Chennai-Trichy highway. The accident happened when a lorry on the highway near Veppur in Cuddalore hit the car. The car, which was heading to Chennai, stopped near Veppur in the early hours of January 3 owing to traffic congestion caused by the construction of a flyover at Iyyanarpalayam. It was at this place that the lorry crashed into the car from behind.

"Due to the impact, the car surged forward and hit a car in front of it and got crushed between lorries. The car was completely crushed and all the five occupants died on the spot," a senior police official said. Police identified the man driving the ill-fated car as Vijayaraghavan of Nanganallur, Chennai. His mother, wife and two children, too, died on the spot. The lorry driver, who fled from the scene, was later caught and detained by the police.

(With PTI inputs)