‘Two RT-PCR tests for NRIs is torture’: Kerala body raises concern over new mandate

The new direction mandates passengers from the Middle East, UK and Europe to take RT-PCR tests before boarding and after landing in Indian airports.

Coronavirus COVID-19

Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre, a global charity organisation based in Kerala linked to the Indian Muslim League Union (IUML), has come out criticising the Union government’s recently enforced COVID-19 regulation for a section of international passengers coming to the country. The new direction mandates international passengers from the Middle East, United Kingdom and Europe to undergo compulsory RT-PCR test before boarding and after landing. “This is like torturing the NRIs,” said Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre officials said on Wednesday.

As per the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on February 22, those coming to India from the Middle East, United Kingdom and Europe will have to undergo a self-paid molecular or RT-PCR test for COVID-19 once they land at the airport in India. This is apart from the general rule that all international passengers to India should produce a negative RT-PCR test certificate, which should be done within 72 hours before departure. Considering the detection of new coronavirus variants, the Union government has made surveillance of passengers from the Middle East, United Kingdom and Europe more stringent.

According to KMCC, the new rule is a massive jolt to the NRIs, especially since a majority of the returnees are already facing issues such as job loss and financial crunch, and that RT-PCR tests could be quite expensive in foreign countries as well.

“In total, an international passenger will have to conduct three tests; one before boarding, one on reaching the airport and the other after quarantine (in Kerala). In Gulf countries, one RT-PCR test can cost up to Rs 6,000. So in total, for three tests, a person will be required to spend nearly Rs 10,000. If a family is returning, the tests cost alone will be unaffordable. This situation is worse for the working-class people, many of whom return with the help of tickets donated by various organisations,” KMCC’s Dubai Chapter President Ibrahim Alettil told TNM.

According to Gulf News, airports in India charge varying rates for the molecular test (RT-PCR), which depend on each state. In Kerala, the rate is reportedly fixed at Rs 1,700; in Mumbai, it is Rs 850; in Hyderabad, it is Rs 1,000, the report states.

KMCC officials also demanded that the state government intervene in the issue. “Something has to be done to at least make the second RT-PCR test free of cost. NRIs had always been there whenever the state needed them; now we are left in dismay,” said Ibrahim Alettil.