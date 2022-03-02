Two realtors shot dead at Hyderabad outskirts, police probe begins

The Ibrahimpatnam police said that the incident came to light after some locals spotted an SUV by the road, with some bloodstains on the side.

Two real estate businessmen died on the outskirts of Hyderabad after unidentified assailants shot at them on Tuesday, March 1, police said. The incident took place at Karanamguda village in Ibrahimpatnam mandal at around 6.30 am at the outskirts of the city. The deceased were partners in business and one of them died on the spot, a police official told PTI. The other died in the hospital where he was taken to, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Srinivas Reddy and Raghavender Reddy. Investigation into the motive has begun, he said. The Ibrahimpatnam police said that the incident came to light after some locals spotted an SUV by the road, which had bloodstains on its sides. They noticed a person unconscious in the driver’s seat and alerted authorities, who rushed to the spot. The driver was then taken to the hospital. Meanwhile, another person’s body was found in a field nearby. Police suspected that given the bullet injuries, both of them were shot at close range. The accused are said to have fled after the incident.

One of the businessmen was allegedly involved in a murder case while the other was allegedly involved in a property dispute. Those known to the two men, who gathered at the spot of the crime, said that they were unaware of any personal enemies that the duo had. However, a person, who identified himself as a friend of Srinivas and Raghavender, told the media, “Srinivas Reddy did not have any enemies as far as we knew. But we had suspicions that he may have made some enemies due to his recent land dealings. We had advised him and Raghavender against visiting this land parcel early in the morning and asked him to send his aides instead. However, he had a habit of overseeing work by himself.”

“I have a doubt that the murder might have been carried out in connection to this particular plot (where the men were found) and they may have been killed due to a real estate dispute,” he added. Further investigation is underway and more details are awaited.