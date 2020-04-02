Two private labs in Bengaluru to double up as fever clinics

The fever clinics are for people to go and check if they have symptoms of COVID-19. Now, labs have been asked to do this as well.

The two private labs in Karnataka, which have been allowed by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) to do COVID-19 testing have now been directed to be used as fever clinics as well. The two labs- Neuberg Anand Diagnostic Laboratory in Bowring hospital and Cancyte Technologies Pvt Ltd- are situated in Bengaluru:

There are 31 fever clinics which have come up across the city, while there are 30 more across the state, especially in those districts which are seeing a bigger number of COVID-19 cases. The fever clinics are where people can go if they suspect that they have symptoms of coronavirus, especially when it comes to people who are the primary contacts of confirmed cases, or they have recently visited a foreign country.

The Times of India reported that the procedure for the fever clinic is that people are supposed to fill in a form for an appointment at the nearest fever clinic, or go through the helpline number for assistance. After they visit the clinic, they are screened by checking their symptoms to see whether they are suspected to have the virus. The people who are not suspected of having coronavirus are sent home with a prescription to treat whatever kind of flu they have, while samples are collected from those who are suspected of having coronavirus.

Bangalore mirror reported that the screening procedure and testing for COVID-19 is completed free of cost in government facilities. However, if the fever clinic is located in the private testing labs, then the test is chargeable up to Rs 4,500 based on the government guidelines for pricing the test for COVID-19.

So far, there have been 121 cases of coronavirus reported in Karnataka as of the evening of April 2. Three people have passed away due to the virus, while 9 people have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital after they tested negative for COVID-19 twice.