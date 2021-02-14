Two PG medicos at Hyderabad’s NIMS get COVID-19

According to reports, the medicos were working closely with the infected patients in the respiratory unit even after getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Two post-graduation medical students at Nizam's Institute Of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad have tested positive for coronavirus. Incidentally, the medicos were among the healthcare workers who had received the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine 20 days ago. The medicos were working in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Pulmonary Department, according to the reports.

Dr Srinivasa Rao, a senior resident doctor, was quoted in the Deccan Chronicle as saying that despite wearing personal protection kits (PPE) and taking all the safety precautions, the PG doctors were affected. He further added the doctors have been working closely with the infected patients in the respiratory unit.

Meanwhile, the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine for healthcare workers in Telangana began on February 13, Saturday. Director of Public Health and Family Welfare Dr G Srinivasa Rao said the COVID-19 vaccination programme will be taken up in all districts of the state. Those who had taken their first dose of the vaccine on January 16 were covered on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the administration of the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine for Front Line Workers (FLWs), covering police personnel, Municipal, Panchayat Raj Institutions, Revenue employees and personnel of Central Police Forces, concluded on Friday. A total of 31,034 FLWs were planned to be vaccinated on February 12, but only 7,591 or 24% of them took the vaccine.

The cumulative figures show that only 33% front line workers in the state took the vaccine. Out of 2,56,895 targeted beneficiary, only 84,340 FLWs took the vaccine.A total of 2,77,825 beneficiaries, including healthcare workers in government and private institutions and FLWs, have taken the vaccine so far. Officials said these beneficiaries will be given the second dose before covering other targeted groups.

(With IANS input)