Two people on morning walk in Kerala die after being hit by a truck, 2 critical

The police identified the driver and arrested him within a few hours.

Two men were killed and two more individuals were critically injured after a truck ran over then in Nooranad, Alappuzha, Kerala. The deceased reasons were on their morning walk in the Palamukku junction in Nooranad when the vehicle, identified as a Taurus truck, hit them and fled without stopping. The deceased persons have been identified as Erakuzhy natives 66-yaar-old Raju Mathew and 60-year-old Vikraman Nair. The accident reportedly occurred at 6 am on March 17, Thursday.

One of the two injured persons were admitted to the Believers Church Medical College and Hospital in Thiruvalla. The other person has been admitted to the Alappuzha Government Medical College and Hospital.

The body of one of the deceased, Raju Nair, was taken to the Kayamkulam Taluk Hospital and the the mortal remains of Vikraman Nair were taken to the Adoor Taluk Hospital.

According to the police, the lorry fled after hitting the walkers. However, using CCTV visuals the investigating officials were able to locate the lorry and identify the driver.

The accused has been identified as Aneesh, a 30-year-old man who drove the tipper owned by another person. The police added that it was a hit- and-run case and that Aneesh was, however, not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. He is a native of Pallickal in Alappuzha. Officials of the Nooranad police arrested him on Thursday afternoon. An FIR has been registered against him under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) - punishment for culpable homicide not amount to murder.