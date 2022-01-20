Two people from Kerala killed in UK road accident

Two families who hailed from Kerala had been travelling to Oxford from Bedfordshire when the accident took place.

news Accident

Two people from Kerala were killed and three others were seriously injured in a road accident at Cheltenham near Gloucester in Britain, on Monday, January 17. According to reports, the deceased have been identified as Bins Rajan and Archana Nirmal. The injured have been identified as Rajan’s wife Abagha, and their two-year-old child, besides Archana’s husband Nirmal Ramesh.

Anagha and the child are under treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of an NHS (National Health Service) hospital. Bins Rajan is a native of Kunnakkal of Ernakulam’s Muvattupuzha, Archana Nirmal is from Kollam district and Nirmal Ramesh is a native of Vallachira in Pathanamthitta. The accident happened on Monday, January 17, near Andoversford, when they were on their way to a friend’s place in Oxford from Bedfordshire when their car collided with a lorry.

Investigating officers in London are now appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses of the collision to come forward. According to Gloucestershire police, the police were called to A436 near Pegglesworth after 11.15am with a report of a collision which involved a white heavy goods vehicle (HGV) and a black Mazda.

“The Mazda had been travelling toward Seven Springs from the direction of Andoversford and the HGV was travelling in the opposite direction. The driver of the car, a 31-year-old man, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 24-year-old woman died from her injuries in hospital on Monday night. Three other passengers from the Mazda, including a one-year-old baby, were taken to both John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford and Southmead Hospital in Bristol. The baby and a 29-year-old woman remain in a serious condition in hospital. A 24-year-old man received treatment and has since been discharged,” a police report on the incident stated. Further, it said that the lorry driver sustained minor injuries.