Two people die after snake boat overturns in Keralaâ€™s Pamba river

Search is on for two more persons, believed to be missing, by a rescue team including scuba divers, the fire and police departments.

news Accident

Two young people died and two others are still missing after a palliyodam (snake boat) overturned in Keralaâ€™s Pamba river early on Saturday, September 10. Vineesh, aged 28, a resident of Cherukole, and Adithyan, a 17-year-old class 12 student of Chennithala, died, after the boat, which was preparing for the Aranmula Uthrattathi race, capsized in the Mavelikkara Veliyaperumbuzha area. Their bodies were recovered by a search team including scuba divers and local people. The search is still on for two other missing persons.

Heavy undercurrents in the Pamba River due to incessant rains in the past few days led to overturning of the snake boat. It is also making the rescue operation difficult. However, people in the neighbourhood said that children were seen jumping on the boat which could also have led to overturning of the boat.

Chengannurâ€™s Member of Legislative Assembly and former Minister Saji Cherian told the media that scuba divers, the fire department and the police are jointly carrying out the search and rescue operations for more persons, believed to be missing. Aranmula Panchayat president Vijayamma told the media that 50 people were in the boat while it toppled.

They were going on a procession ahead of the boat race. Reports say that people other than the racers had also got on the boat as part of a ceremony. It is understood that the snake boat was meant to carry 60 racers. The Aranmula boat race is one of the oldest boat festivals in the state, held during Onam.

The bodies of Vineesh and Adithyan have been moved to the Taluk hospital nearby in Mavelikkara.

The incessant rains in the central areas of Kerala have led to rise in the water levels in most of the rivers.

Also read: How Kerala's Room for Pampa project may have helped prevent flooding in Kuttanad

(With inputs from IANS)