Two patients in Chennai hospital die of COVID-19, death toll rises to five in TN

As of April 5 morning, the state currently has 485 positive COVID-19 cases, eight recoveries and five deaths.

Tamil Nadu reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, April 5. According to a press release issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday, a 71-year-old male from Ramanathapuram was admitted at Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai at 9.45 am on April 2. He died on the same day at 11.45 am. It has now been confirmed that the 71-year-old died due to COVID-19.'

The fifth death due to COVID-19 in the state is a 60-year-old male from Chennai, admitted at Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai on April 1. He passed away about 1.45 am on Sunday, April 5.

On Saturday, the state reported two COVID-19 deaths. A 51-year-old man, who was undergoing treatment for coronavirus, died at Villupuram Government Hospital. The patient who had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference in New Delhi recently tested positive for COVID-19 on March 31 and had been under treatment since then.

The other is a 53-year-old woman, whose husband also had tested positive for novel coronavirus. She was admitted to the Theni Government Hospital, where she passed away on Saturday at 2.25 pm.

The first victim of the novel coronavirus in Tamil Nadu was a 54-year-old man (patient 12) from Madurai, who had tested positive for the infection and was undergoing treatment at Madurai Rajaji Government Hospital. He died on March 25 and it was reported that the patient had a medical history of prolonged illness with steroid-dependent COPD, uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension. He had contracted the virus after coming into contact with two Thai nationals who are currently undergoing treatment at Erode.

On Saturday, the Greater Chennai Corporation issued its third contact tracing announcement and requested passengers who travelled on two flights from Delhi to Chennai on March 24 to stay in home quarantine for 28 days.