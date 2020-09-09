Two Osmania hospital doctors reinfected with COVID-19 in Telangana

Earlier in August, two cases of reinfection among frontline health care workers were reported from the state.

Raising concern, two postgraduate doctors in Telangana have been reinfected with COVID-19 in the General Medicine Department of Osmania General Hospital, as their RT-PCR tests returned positive after fifty days of their first infection, according to the media reports.

Both the doctors are suffering from mild to severe symptoms and are getting treated in Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). One PG doctor had fever and a sore throat and another PG doctor suffered high fever, fatigue and cold, as per the Deccan Chronicle report.

It further added that the two doctors were infected for the first time in the the second week of July, and took hydroxychloroquine as they exhibited only mild symptoms at the time. But, after returning to work, both the doctors have developed symptoms again and were tested positive recently.

Studies are being conducted on how the reinfection has surfaced and doctors are looking into the factors, which might include residual viral load from the previous infection.

A senior cardiologist, Dr K K Agarwal expressed his doubts that there might have been low levels of the virus in the body when the two doctors were discharged initially, which could have resulted in the reemergence of the disease. He added that even with patients having mild symptoms, the immunity that resulted would last for a while, however, the recent cases might be different.

As earlier reported, there were two cases of reinfection among frontline health care workers in the state in the month of August. This was confirmed by the Health Minister Eatala Rajender. “Out of the one lakh cases that were positive in Telangana, only two cases of reinfection have been reported. There is no guarantee that there won't be reinfection. In case if antibodies are not sufficient for the fight against coronavirus, then there are chances of the virus infecting again,” he had said while speaking to the media, when the first cases of reinfection emerged in the state.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state are also on the rise. According to the latest data, there were 2392 new COVID-19 cases. The total case load has risen to 1,45,163 and the death toll has reached 906 in the state.