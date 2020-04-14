Two more succumb to COVID-19 in Karnataka, death toll at 8

While one death was reported in Kalaburagi, the other was that of a 65-year-old man from Bengaluru.

The Karnataka Health department, on Monday, confirmed that two more people have died due to coronavirus in the state. This takes the total number of deaths in the state linked to coronavirus to 8.

The eighth victim was a 65-year-old man from Bengaluru who had been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD). He had been admitted on Sunday, April 12 to the hospital, at which time his samples had been taken and sent for testing. He died on Monday and his samples were later found to be positive for COVID-19.

The Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department is yet to release further information regarding the man.

Earlier in the evening, health officials confirmed that a 55-year-old man from Kalaburagi, who had a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and came in contact with a person who travelled to Kalaburagi from New Delhi, had tested positive on April 10.

Health officials confirmed on Monday that the 55-year-old has succumbed to the disease. It was also clarified that the person he came in contact with had tested negative for the virus.

Karnataka has reported 247 coronavirus cases so far, including eight deaths and 60 recoveries. On Monday, 15 new cases were reported including one case in Bengaluru of a person with a history of SARI. The other cases were reported in Dharwad, Mandya, Bagalkote, Belagavi and Bidar districts.

Bengaluru and Mysuru account for the most number of cases in the state with 77 and 47 cases, respectively.

There have been over 10,400 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India as of Monday evening. A total of 1,126 people have recovered from the disease.