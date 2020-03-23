Two more people test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, total cases at 9

Both patients have been admitted to hospitals in Chennai and Tirunelveli, and are stable.

Two more people in Tamil Nadu have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the tally of total number of confirmed cases in the state to nine. Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Health and Family Welfare C Vijayabaskar confirmed the update late on Sunday night.

According to the tweet by Vijayabaskar, a 64-year-old woman who had recently returned from California in the United States tested positive for coronavirus infection on Sunday. She has been admitted to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital in Chennai for treatment. The second patient is a 45-year-old Tirunelveli man, who had landed at Madurai International Airport from Dubai recently and had travelled by road to Tirunelveli. He has been tested positive for coronavirus and has been admitted to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital and being treated there. According to reports, the man had travelled in a car to his hometown with a co-passenger and stayed with a friend. Both of them have been placed under home quarantine.

Earlier on Sunday, a 26-year-old woman from Coimbatore had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted into the ESI hospital in the city. She had travelled from Spain and landed in Bengaluru, and had taken the train to reach her hometown Coimbatore.

Tamil Nadu’s tally in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 stands at nine, with one patient already having been discharged. The state has screened over two lakh passengers in its airports and have also placed over 9400 under home quarantine. According to the health department, 198 passengers who are asymptomatic have been placed under quarantine in the facilities set up near the airports. Fifty four passengers are under hospital isolation. The state has also taken 443 samples for testing, of which 352 samples have returned negative for the infection. While seven samples have returned positive for COVID-19, the remaining samples are in various stages of processing.

Meanwhile, the Union government has recommended total shutdown of three districts in Tamil Nadu — Chennai, Erode and Kancheepuram — as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. The state government is yet to announce its decision on the recommendation.