Two more COVID-19 deaths in Andhra, as total number of cases rises to 266

Kurnool district has reported the most number of cases at 56, followed by Nellore with 34.

Andhra Pradesh on Monday reported the death of two more people due to coronavirus in the state, taking the death toll due to COVID-19 to three. The state also recorded 14 new cases since Sunday night, taking the number of those infected to 266.

Five patients had recovered in the last few days and were discharged from hospitals, a bulletin issued by the Medical and Health Department said. The number of active cases now stands at 258.

The latest bulletin issued by the Medical and Health Department on Monday said that a 64-year old man in Anantapur, who tested positive for coronavirus on April 1 upon his return from Mecca, died in the hospital on April 4.

A 55-year-old in Machilipatnam also died due to the coronavirus on April 4. His was a case of local transmission as he returned by train from Odisha late last month and was admitted to the government hospital on April 2. The state nodal officer Arja Srikanth said in a release on Monday that this man was an asthma and bronchitis patient.

Kurnool district topped the state list with 56 patients followed by Nellore with 34. Guntur district has reported 32 cases while Krishna district has reported 28 cases. Both Kadapa and Prakasam districts have reported 23 cases each, followed by Visakhapatnam at 20, Chittoor at 17, West Godavari at 16, East Godavari at 11 and Anantapur at 6.

The two northernmost districts of the state -- Srikakulam and Vizianagaram, have not reported a single case so far.

The state saw a spurt in COVID-19 cases after March 20, when large numbers of people who had attended a congregation of Tablighi at Delhi, between March 8-21, began returning to their homes.

