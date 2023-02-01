Two MLAs accuse YSRCP of tapping their phones, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy resigns

Two YSRCP MLAs, Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, have alleged that they are being spied on by their own party.

news POLITICS

Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, an MLA with the ruling YSR Congress from Nellore Rural constituency, announced his resignation from the party on Wednesday, February 1, alleging that the state government and the party were spying on him. Sridhar Reddy said he would bring the issue to the notice of the Union government as phone tapping violates the right to free speech and he was being spied on in violation of laws.

Speaking to the media, the senior party leader said he had proof to support his allegations. He stated that he was offended by the party spying on their own MLA, a devoted supporter for more than three decades. “Thirty five MLAs, four MPs, and two cabinet ministers called me and told me that they are facing the same problem. It is just that I came out and spoke. The elections are fifteen months away. Why will I have to do this? I am seriously hurt,” the MLA said. Sridhar Reddy said he would like to contest under the banner of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) but the party president, Chandrababu Naidu has to approve it.

He stated that an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer had informed him four months ago that his phone was being tapped but he did not believe it then. It was about 20 days ago that he got proof that his phone was being tapped.

Earlier on Tuesday, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, a former minister and MLA from Venkatagiri, said that his two phones and the phones of his personal assistants were being tapped. He said he fears for his life and added, "I don't know if the phones of my gunmen and attendant are also bugged. My two phones, as well as the phones of my personal assistants, are undoubtedly being tapped.” He also alleged that the state government has reduced his security. The MLA however, said he will continue as a legislator till the end of his term.

Reacting to the allegations, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, advisor to the Government (Public Affairs), told the media that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has no need to tap phones to run the administration. “He has made the party stronger. To all party members, the party and its leader are supreme. If the party members are upset or expect something there is a system in place to negotiate and discuss but only to an extent. The leaders then join the party, which is welcomed, and when they decide to leave, new members will eventually join.”