Two men, who pretended to be cops and allegedly raped Telangana woman, arrested

The third suspect died after the car he was travelling in overturned during the police pursuit.

news Crime

A day after a woman was allegedly raped in Zaheerabad, Sangareddy district, police arrested two persons. One suspect died while being pursued by police after the car he was traveling in overturned.

On Tuesday, three persons--Somachary, Brahmachary and Pavan Kumar — posing as policemen allegedly threatened a 32-year-old woman who was transporting gutkha, which is banned in the state, to get down the bus near Pastapur, Zaheerabad. The three accused took the woman to an abandoned building and Pavan allegedly raped her and seized the contraband. Following the incident, the rape survivor approached Zaheerabad police.

Zaheerabad Circle Inspector earlier told TNM that there were two men involved. However, later the investigation found that there were three persons involved in the rape.

After launching an investigation, police found that the accused were staying in a lodge in Bidar. While the accused were getting ready to leave the lodge, police detained Pavan.

Somachary and Brahmachary, who are brothers, managed to flee. However, they were chased by the police, and in the hot pursuit, Brahmachary lost control of the car near Mahabathpur and it overturned, killing Somachary. Brahmachary suffered injuries and was taken to hospital, The New Indian Express reported.

According to reports the three men were following the woman from Bidar on Tuesday. While Pavan and Somachary got into the bus along with the woman, Brahmachary followed them in a car.

The Times of India quoting an officer said that the gang was targeting people who smuggled gutkha and other banned tobacco products from Bidar in Karnataka into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, the prime accused, Pavan was an accused in a murder case in Prakasam district and Brahmachary was accused in 32 cases, including extortion and Arms Act cases. Police are interrogating Pavan and Brahmachary.