Two men pretending to be cops allegedly rape woman in Telangana

The police are looking for the two men who had apprehended the woman on charges that she was illegally transporting gutkha from Bidar.

news Crime

A 32-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted in Sangareddy district on Tuesday by two men pretending to be officials of the Telangana police.

According to the police, the woman, who lives in Suryapet along with her 10-year-old son, was illegally transporting large quantities of gutkha sachets from Bidar in Karnataka on an RTC bus. The sale of gutkha is banned in the state.

At 8.30 pm, near Zaheerabad, two men pretending to be policemen in civil uniform stopped the bus at Pastapur crossroad and searched the woman’s bag. After finding out that the woman was carrying gutkha, they forced her to get out of the bus and threatened to arrest her.

The woman, in her complaint to the police, said that one of the men took her to an abandoned place in the vicinity and raped her. Subsequently, she approached the Zaheerabad police and filed a complaint.

The police, who conducted an investigation, claimed that the woman “gave in” after the two men promised to let her go and return the goods to her. However, the accused seized the goods and left her there.

The police suspect that the accused men may have been following the woman for a while and tracking her movements. They have released the photos of the accused retrieved from the CCTV footage recorded near Pastapur and have circulated to the district police.

“The investigation is on. We are yet to identify the two men,” Zaheerabad CI Saideshwar told TNM.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a rumour doing the rounds claimed that the accused who are on the run, had met with a car accident, and one of them had died. However, police said that they were yet to establish the identity of persons involved in the accident. “We are yet to confirm this,” police said.