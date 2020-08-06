Two men arrested for sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl in Coimbatore

The two accused went absconding after the crime.

Two men have been arrested for the sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl at a landfill near Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore district on Wednesday. The district police formed a special team to nab the accused who were absconding. After a search operation, the two accused were nabbed on Wednesday and were remanded to judicial custody in Coimbatore Central Prison.

According to the police, a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man and his friend at a landfill near Kavundampalayam in Coimbatore district on Monday. The accused has been identified as Santhosh and Sathish, residents of Prabhu Nagar. Santhosh was working in a mineral water company.

The police said, the accused Santhosh befriended the girl a few months ago and asked her to meet him on Monday. The survivor went to meet him near the Eru Company bus stop. The man picked her up from the bus stop and took her to a landfill nearby. Santhosh’s friend Sathish was also waiting near the landfill.

As both of them reached the place, Santhosh and Sathish threatened the girl and sexually assaulted her on Monday, the police said.

The girl then filed a complaint with the Thudialur All Women Police Station on Tuesday. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

Speaking to TNM, a sub-inspector who was part of the special team said, “We nabbed the accused, who were absconding, on Wednesday. The two of them, Sathish and Santhosh, have been arrested, produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.”

The police have booked a case under Section 5(g) (whoever commits gang penetrative sexual assault on a child), 5(I) whoever commits penetrative sexual assault causing grievous hurt or causing bodily harm and injury or injury to sexual organs of the child r/w 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.