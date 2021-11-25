Two men arrested for alleged rape and murder of 58-yr-old near Hyderabad

The accused, who belonged to the same village as the victim and were acquainted with her, allegedly stole her gold and silver jewelry after she was killed.

Two men were arrested by the Rachakonda police near Hyderabad on Wednesday, November 25 for allegedly murdering a 58-year-old woman after sexually assaulting and robbing her of gold and silver ornaments at her house, police said. The accused, aged 23 and 30, after consuming alcohol, went to the house of the woman on the night of November 22 at Taramathipet village of Ranga Reddy district and allegedly sexually assaulted her, Abdullapurmet police said. When the woman raised an alarm, the duo beat her up, attacked her with a pestle on the head, neck, and other parts of the body resulting in her death, a press release from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate said.

After she died, the two stole the valuables and escaped, police said. The accused belong to the same village and were known to the victim and her husband, the police said. Before committing the crime, the main accused, Suresh (30) had offered a lift to the woman and dropped her at her home, police said. The second accused, Srikanth (23), met him at the house, and the duo took the woman's husband to a bar, bought him alcohol, and then took him to another place and made him consume excessive drinks, according to the police. They then took to nearby Bacharam village, and when the husband found their behaviour suspicious and tried to distance himself from them, they abandoned him and returned to his house, and allegedly sexually assaulted the woman.

They then allegedly beat her to death and stole her gold earrings and silver anklets before escaping on their motorcycle. The deceased woman, a labourer, was the mother of a police constable. The accused have been booked under sections 302 (murder), 376D (rape), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt, or restraint in order to the committing of the theft), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

With PTI inputs