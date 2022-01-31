Two masked robbers open fire outside Telangana sub-registrar office, loot Rs 43 lakh

Two men wearing masks and riding a motorcycle snatched the money from a car driver at the sub-registrar's office in Siddipet.

news Crime

Two unidentified miscreants looted Rs 43 lakh after opening fire on a person in Telangana's Siddipet town on Monday, January 31, the police said. Two men wearing masks and riding a motorcycle snatched the money from a car driver at the sub-registrar office in the town. The car driver, who was carrying the money on behalf of his employer after a property transaction, was injured in the incident.

Parshuram, who sustained a bullet injury on his leg, was admitted to the government hospital in Siddipet. The assailants opened two rounds from the revolver and threw the weapon before fleeing along with the money.

Police rushed to the scene and gathered clues. Officials said that they were scanning CCTV footage and collecting other evidence to identify the culprits. Siddipet police commissioner N Swetha visited the scene. She said 15 teams have been formed to track down the offenders. She was confident that the culprits would be arrested.

Read: Three minors arrested in Telangana for running over women sitting on footpath

According to the police, realtor and a former sarpanch of Domata village, Narsaiah, had entered into an agreement with a government teacher Sridhar Reddy to sell his land for Rs 64.24 lakh. They both had come to the sub-registrar officer to complete the transaction. The buyer handed over Rs 43 lakh to Narsaiah, who in turn gave it to his driver and asked him to wait in the car.

When Parshuram was sitting in his car, two men came on a motorcycle and broke the window panes. The driver tried to start the vehicle but one of the assailants opened fire on him while the other took away the bag containing the cash.

Read: Two years after Hyderabad encounter, SC-appointed panel submits probe report