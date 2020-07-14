Two killed, one injured in horrific road accident in Puducherry

A car is seen over-speeding down the road, clearly on the wrong side, and collides head-on with two vehicles — a cycle and a two-wheeler carrying two persons.

news Accident

Trigger warning

A chilling video of a road accident has emerged from Villianur in Puducherry in which the lives of two persons have been lost. The accident took place around 12.30 pm on July 13, in the middle of a busy road. One woman has been admitted to Puducherry government hospital with grievous injuries and is stable, according to the police.

Vehicles are seen plying on both sides of the road just moments before the car that comes down with excessive speed.

Trigger warning. Cctv visuals of a road accident that took place near Puducherry on Monday afternoon. Two dead, one hospitalised. Police on the look out for the driver. @thenewsminute pic.twitter.com/L5NGDDt4OY — Anjana Shekar (@AnjanaShekar) July 14, 2020

The CCTV footage captures the exact moment of the accident. A car is seen over-speeding down the road, clearly on the wrong side, and collides head-on with two vehicles — a cycle and a two-wheeler, carrying two persons. The car’s driver is seen trying to overtake the vehicle just ahead of him. In the impact, all three persons are thrown off their vehicles.

The car that caused the accident was abandoned by its driver a few meters away from the spot of the accident. Police are on the look-out for the car’s owner and a complaint has been registered at Kandamangalam police station.

The deceased include 25-year-old Kalidas, who was riding his two-wheeler with his mother seated behind him. While Kalidas died on spot, his mother, 45-year-old Kalpana, is currently being treated at Puducherry government hospital. The other is 35-year-old Chandrasekar, who was riding his bicycle.

Speaking to TNM, a police officer from Kandamangalam police station said, “The car’s license plate shows it is from Eripakkam. We have registered an FIR and are investigating the case.” Confirming that the car’s driver was driving beyond the speed limit, the police officer adds that the vehicle was found abandoned a few meters away from the accident.