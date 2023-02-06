Two killed on Hyderabad’s ORR as Mercedes crashes into median, hits another car

The accident occurred during the early hours of February 5.

news Accident

Two people were killed and seven others were injured in a road accident on the Nehru Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Hyderabad on Sunday, February 5. The accident occurred when a Mercedes Benz crashed into a median and hit a car during the early hours of Sunday. The car hit the divider, crossed into the median and hit a Tata Zest car near the Keesara exit. The deceased were identified as Jahangir (45) and Rapolu Sampath (12). The deceased and injured are natives of Thorur and Mothkur villages in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, according to The Times of India.

The Mercedes Benz was driven by Jacob (35), a software professional and a resident of Khairatabad, according to ToI. The Keesara police told ToI that the car was going towards Shamirpet and was allegedly being driven in a “rash and negligent manner.” Jacob was accompanied by a woman in the car and both of them sustained injuries. They were rushed to Care Hospital in Musheerabad. Meanwhile, the injured passengers in the Tata Zest were taken to the Yashoda Hospital in Secunderabad.

Jacob has been booked under Sections 304A (causing death due to negligence) and 337 (endangering life) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The bodies of the deceased persons have been sent to the Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. This is the second accident to have taken place on the ORR in the past week. On Friday, February 3, a car collided into a truck near the Himayat Sagar stretch which resulted in the deaths of two people and the injury of four others, according to IANS. The eight-lane expressway has seen many accidents in recent times. In 2021, a total of 58 people were killed in 74 accidents on ORR, IANS reported.