Two Kerala forest officials suspended in alleged custodial death of farmer

Mathai, 41 years old, was found dead in a well in his farm on July 28, hours after he was picked up by forest officials for questioning.

Two officials of the Kerala Forest Department have been suspended, pending enquiry, in connection with the alleged custodial death of PP Mathai, a farmer in Pathanamthitta, last week.

The Department, in an order, said that R Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Range Forest Officer and AK Pradeep Kumar, Section Forest Officer, have been suspended, pending an enquiry.

On August 1, the Department had transferred seven officials in connection with the death of the man.

Mathai, aged 41 years, was found dead in a well on his farm on July 28, hours after he was picked up by forest officials for questioning over the destruction of a camera set up by the department for animal-spotting.

The department had claimed that the camera was destroyed to cover up dumping of waste from Mathai's farmhouse.

"In view of the prima facie possibility that precautionary measures had not been taken by the staff concerned, the following officers are suspended pending the outcome of the inquiry," additional chief secretary Dr Asha Thomas said and named the two officials.

The order said that a committee has been formed to inquire into the "facts and circumstances" surrounding the death of Mathai during "investigation of an alleged forest offense".

The post mortem report said that Mathai died due to drowning and also that there were no marks of assault on the body.

However, Mathai's family members allege that he had died in custody and have demanded justice.

Mathaiâ€™s wife had earlier told the media that he was taken out of his home in Chittar, Pathanamthitta, by some forest department officials on Tuesday last.

Hours later, she and her two children were informed that Mathai was found dead in a well on his farm, located 10 km from his home.

Abraham, a friend of Mathai, earlier told TNM that Mathai was found dead by one of the workers living nearby when he passed the farm and the forest officials called out to him, saying someone had jumped into the well.

(With PTI inputs)

