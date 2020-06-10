Two IPS trainees test positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad

The two were among the 131 IPS probationers of 71 Regular Recruits (RR) 2018 batch, who returned from District Practical Training (DPT), to the Academy this week.

Two IPS trainees have tested positive for the coronavirus and been quarantined at the Hyderabad-based Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA), a premier training institute of the country for the Indian Police Service officers.

They were examined on Monday morning and found to be COVID-19 positive a day later, while results of some others are still pending, a senior official at the Academy told PTI.

"Two IPS trainees as of now have tested positive for the coronavirus. One is asymptomatic and the other is with very mild symptoms and the protocol is that they should be home quarantined and we are taking care of them in the Academy itself," the official said.

Meanwhile, Telangana saw a spike in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 178 fresh cases, taking the tally of positive cases in the state to 3,920 while six deaths pushed the fatalities to 148.

All the fresh cases were reported from different parts of Telangana and no migrants, deportees or foreign returnees were found positive for the coronavirus, a health department bulletin said.

Out of the 178 new cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, where the majority of COVID-19 cases in the state have been reported in the state, accounted for 143.

A total of 1,742 people have been discharged so far from hospitals after recovery, while the number of active cases in the state stood at 2,030.

The total number of cases till 5 PM on Tuesday was 3,472, of which migrants, foreign returnees and others numbered 448.

Expressing concern over the spread of the virus in Hyderabad-Secunderabad, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, in a letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Union MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy observed that the union health secretary had given suggestions to state officials to check the spread of the virus.

These suggestions should be implemented effectively to create confidence among people that the state and Central governments are working together to combat COVID-19, he said.

