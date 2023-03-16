Two injured in Bengaluru HSR layout as underground gas pipe explodes

Two women sustained 25% to 30% burn injuries as a result of the explosion and are undergoing treatment at Victoria Hospital.

news News

Two women were injured in a gas explosion in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout during repair works undertaken by the Bangalore Water and Sewerage Supply Board (BWSSB). The incident took place in Sector 7 of HSR Layout at 23rd cross and 4th main on Thursday, March 16, while BWSSB officials were using an earth excavator machine to fix a damaged water pipe line. As a result, an underground piped gas line was damaged, leading to the explosion.

The two women sustained 25% to 30% burns and are receiving treatment at Victoria hospital. Both of them are said to be out of danger. South East division police told TNM that BWSSB workers arrived at the spot at around 9.30 am with an excavator machine and started digging to fix a water pipe. They inadvertently broke a GAIL (Gas Authority of India Limited) pipe line adjacent to it. The leaking gas led to two explosions in a nearby residence. A 46-year-old woman who was cooking and another 40-year-old woman who was outside the house were injured.

Speaking to TNM, South East DCP CK Baba said, “We are in the process of registering an FIR against BWSSB officials as well the workers for not taking precautionary safety measures.”