Two infants in Coimbatore die after receiving vaccines, probe launched by health dept

The health department says there is no connection to the Pentavalent vaccination administered.

Two infants, aged around two-and-a-half months died within 24 hours of receiving regular paediatric vaccines in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. The Health Department officials however have denied any link between the vaccination and the deaths. The two babies were administered three vaccines Pentavalent, rotavirus vaccine and oral polio vaccine during the routine vaccination said the officials in the Health Department.

The first baby, according to a report in The Hindu, was vaccinated at an Anganwadi at Masakalipalayam, near Singanallur; while the second baby was vaccinated at the urban primary health care centre at Sowripalayam on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the first baby developed difficulty in breathing after being brought home at Masakalipalayam. The mother rushed him to Uppilipalayam Primary Health Centre, where the baby was referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The baby was declared dead on arrival at CMCH in the afternoon, they further said. An autopsy was carried out at CMCH on Thursday which revealed that pneumonic consolidation (filling of fluids in the lungs) caused the infantâ€™s death.

The second baby was reportedly not showing any symptoms till Wednesday after being vaccinated on Wednesday but was unresponsive on Thursday. When the parents took him to a private hospital, he was reportedly declared dead on arrival. Health department says the other 13 infants who were vaccinated along at the Sowripalayam primary health are healthy and are showing no worrying symptoms. The reason for the death of this infant is yet to be ascertained.

The Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan has said that the department has launched an internal inquiry into the two deaths. He has also said that both the vaccines were from separate batches and that other infants who were administered vaccines along with the two deceased infants are not affected in any way.