Two Indians who returned from Italy test positive for coronavirus

218 persons were evacuated from Italy and brought to India on Monday, and taken to a quarantine facility in Delhi.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

Two people who returned from Italy this week and were staying at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine facility in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday. The two inmates have been shifted to Safdarjung hospital, they added. One of the persons who was evacuated said that both of them were around 25 years of age.

A total of 218 persons, mostly students, were brought to India from coronavirus-hit Italy on Sunday and taken to the ITBP quarantine facility in southwest Delhi's Chhawla area. Of this, 211 were students and seven people were brought on compassionate grounds. The flight reached India early on Monday morning.

There are 154 men and 64 women in this group, who were stranded in Italy following a lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus in the country. Additionally, these students required a certificate of a negative COVID-19 test, which many of them did not have. This led to them being stranded as Air India refused to fly them out.

This takes the number of cases in India to 139. So far, fourteen people have been discharged and three persons have died.

This comes soon after Telangana recorded its fifth case of coronavirus, who is an Indonesian national. Karnataka also recorded its eleventh case — a 67-year-old Bengaluru resident.

The total number of passengers screened at airports stands at 13,54,858.

Italy on Monday reported 349 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking its total since last month to 2,158, the most after China. The number of official COVID-19 fatalities has more than doubled since Thursday, when Italy's toll topped 1,000 for the first time. Italy now has 27,980 infections, compared to 15,113 four days ago.

With inputs from PTI