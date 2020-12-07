Two Hyderabad students die in bike crash, cops find 1 kg ganja in backpack

The two engineering students were not wearing helmets and were reportedly overspeeding.

news Accident

Two engineering students died in a road accident in Hyderabad when the bike they were travelling in crashed into a divider at Suraram near Qutbullapur. The duo was found to be carrying 1 kilogram of ganja in their backpacks, say police.

The final-year engineering students have been identified as Anantha Vishal, aged 21 from Kodigiri mandal of Nizamabad and Goparaju Sujith Kumar, aged 23 from Mancherial. Goparaju had recently celebrated his birthday on December 3 and the bike was a birthday gift from his parents.

Both students were residing at Mahalakshmi Boys Hostel and were students of St Peters Engineering College in Maisammaguda, Medchal.

Some time after 11 pm on Saturday night, the Dundigal control room received an alert about two men on a Yamaha bike crashing into a median at Katta Maisamma temple at Suraram due to overspeeding. Head constable D Shivaram of Dundigal police station said both men were not wearing helmets at the time of the accident, thus suffered serious injuries and died on the spot, reported Times of India.

Police were searching for their identity cards when they found a red backpack belonging to one of the two men with 1 kilogram of ganja. The two were returning to their hostel at the time of the accident.

Police have collected blood samples to verify if they were under the influence of any chemical substances, said inspector A Venkatesham to The New Indian Express. Police suspect the accident took place when the two were returning after collecting the ganja from unidentified persons. Police are trying to trace the person from whom the ganja was sourced.

A case has been registered under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.