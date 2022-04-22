Two held in Karnataka for stealing valuables of foreign tourists in Goa

Goa Police said that the duo would target foreign tourists in North Goa and steal valuable electronic items like laptops and iPads from their rooms.

news Crime

The Goa Police claimed to have busted an inter-state gang of burglars with the arrest of two persons from neighbouring Karnataka, who were allegedly targeting foreigners, especially in the North Goa tourist belt. The accused duo, Lathif Khan (28) and KS Azeez (46), was arrested in Karnataka on Thursday, April 21, a police official said.

Pernem police in Goa said that a number of incidents of house break-ins and theft had occurred in the last two months in areas including Ashwem, Morjim, Mandrem and Arambol. As per complaints, unidentified persons used to target foreign tourists and steal their valuable items, like laptops, digital cameras, mobile phones and cash, a police spokesperson said. "The incidents had created fear in the minds of tourists and disturbed peace in the nearby coastal areas. Pernem police were continuously trying to track down and nab the culprits, however they used to change their location," he said.

During the investigation, police received inputs that the accused hailed from Kerala and Karnataka. "Based on the information, Goa police with the help of their counterparts in Karnataka and Kerala, arrested the two accused from Karnataka," the police spokesperson said. After the two were nabbed, the accused told the police during interrogation that they used to commit theft by breaking the lock of the main door of houses or by gaining entry through windows at night.

According to Deccan Herald, Lathif Khan hails from Mysuru in Karnataka. The report also states that after the duo was arrested, stolen electronic items including iPads, laptops, mobile phones and more worth about Rs 15 lakh were recovered from them. After committing the crimes, the two used to return to Karnataka and Kerala, police said.