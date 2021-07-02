Two held in Hyderabad for selling cocaine, MDMA and ecstasy

The accused would purchase cocaine and hashish from Mumbai and MDMA from Bengaluru, authorities said.

The Prohibition and Excise department of Telangana busted a drug racket and arrested two peddlers including a Yemen national in Hyderabad on Thursday. Eight grams of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), 17 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of hashish and 73 ecstasy pills were seized during a raid on a house in Banjara Hills, authorities said. Officials added that Rs 80,000 in cash, two mobile phones and a digital weighing machine were also seized. The arrested have been identified as Abdurabu Mohammed, a Yemen national, and Solomon Susairaj (28), a resident of Balamrai in Secunderabad. The police said that the 31-year-old Yemen national, who was arrested on similar charges about two years ago, confessed that he was selling the drugs in Hyderabad to his known customers.

According to a report in Telangana Today, Assistant Prohibition and Excise Superintendent (Enforcement) Hyderabad N Anjireddy said that Yemen national Abdurabu Mohammed purchased cocaine and hashish from his Nigerian contact Ezeh Chidi, who resides in Mumbai and MDMA from Victor, a resident of Bengaluru. Both Chidi and Victor are absconding. Abdurabu had purchased cocaine at Rs 3,000 per gram and sold it for Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000. He had purchased MDMA at Rs 2,000 per gram, hashish at Rs 2,000 per tola and each Ecstasy pill at Rs 700.

The Yemen national told investigators that he came to India in 2010 to pursue studies on a student visa. He discontinued his degree course at a college in Pune and joined Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) in 2013 at Hyderabad's Nizam College. He later discontinued education again. He was arrested in 2019 for selling drugs to his friends. After release from jail, he left for Bengaluru. He then started sending drugs from Bengaluru to Hyderabad with the help of his associates. The foreign national came to Hyderabad from Bengaluru earlier this week along with Solomon. Acting on a tip-off, excise department officials arrested them and seized the drugs at Noornagar in Banjara Hills.