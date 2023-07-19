Two held at Hyderabad airport with gold valued Rs 1.3 crore

The Customs officials at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Hyderabad apprehended two persons in separate cases and have recovered 1.725 kg of gold valued at Rs 1.03 crore on Tuesday, July 18. A senior Customs official said that both the passengers were held based on profiling.

In the first case, gold in the form of cut pieces of bars and jewellery, valued at Rs 72.55 lakh was seized from a passenger who arrived at Hyderabad from Kuwait via Dubai. The passenger was arrested under provisions of the Customs Act.

In the second case, 500 gm gold valued at Rs 30.51 lakh was seized from a passenger who arrived at Hyderabad from Kuwait via Doha.

In May 2023, two people were held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and officials seized gold worth Rs 16.5 lakh which was concealed in chocolate wrappers. The gold weighed 269 grams and were seized from two men who arrived at the Hyderabad airport from Dubai. A total of 13 pieces of cut gold was found in a box of chocolates.

On Tuesday, gold was seized from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi as well. According to reports, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrested two people and recovered gold worth Rs 50 lakh. An official statement from the CISF said that the arrested persons were identified as Khalid Maksud and Rajneet Singh.