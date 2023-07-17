Two fight over toehold on footboard, fall and die

They fought over a toehold on a moving train, only to fall and meet together in death. The tragic incident took place in Tamil Nadu.

Two men, who were travelling on a footboard of an unreserved compartment of a train in Tamil Nadu, fell and died on July 16, Sunday. The victims, according to fellow passengers, quarrelled over a toehold on the footboard they were clinging on to, but lost control and fell down.

While one died on the spot , the other was declared as brought dead at a hospital. The deceased were identified as Mariyappan (48) and Muthukumar (33). The incident occurred on the Nagercoil-Coimbatore Express on July 16.

Muthukumar was travelling from Marumuthar in Tenkasi district to Erode and Mariappan was heading to Coimbatore from Kovilpatti. The incident occurred between Sattur and Thulakapatti railway stations in Virudhunagar-Kovilpatti sections.

After the victims fell off the train, the passengers pulled the emergency chain and got down to search for them. They eventually found Muthukumar battling for life, while Mariappan was found dead on the track. Muthukumar was rushed to a local hospital but doctors declared him brought dead.