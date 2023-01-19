Two DySPs suspended in Kerala for links with ‘antisocial’ elements

news Police

Two police officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) have been suspended in Kerala after they were found to have links with antisocial elements. Kerala Director General of Police Anil Kant, in his report, said that Johnson KJ, DySP Thiruvananthapuram Rural, Crime Detachment and M Prasad, DySP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Special Investigation Unit-1, have an ‘unholy nexus with anti-social elements’.

The report states that the duo mediated to resolve a real estate transaction dispute between Nidhin, a native of Muttada, who was injured in an attack by goons on January 8 at Patoor and Renjith alias Umbidi Renjith. Renjith, according to the DGP, was working in the real estate sector and had connections with ‘notorious anti-social element Om Prakash’.

A settlement discussion between Nidhin and Renjith regarding the real estate transaction was held a few days ago at the former’s house in Muttada. It is learned that DySP Johnson KJ, DySP M Prasad, and Inspector Abhilash David of Thiruvananthapuram Railway Police Station have mediated the discussion, the report adds.

“The above DySPs are known to visit Nidhin's house regularly. It is also known that there was financial assistance from some outsiders to organise the birthday function of DySP Johnson’s daughter. It is totally inappropriate for the police officers to mediate in a real estate deal involving Renjith, who is closely associated with a notorious gangster, to be in contact with him and to regularly visit the house of a real estate man,” the report states.

Against this backdrop, the state police chief has recommended to initiate urgent action to place DySP Johnson KJ and DySP M Prasad, under suspension with immediate effect.