Two doctors who were in quarantine test positive for coronavirus in Coimbatore

The doctors were both working at the outpatient ward in ESI hospital and were in quarantine for at least 10 days.

Two doctors working in the ESI Hospital in Coimbatore have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday. This takes the number of doctors in Tamil Nadu who have tested COVID-19 positive to 11.

According to a report, the doctors, aged 29 and 25, are both postgraduates from the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. They were deputed to work in ESI hospital around three weeks ago to take care of the outpatient ward. They were under quarantine for at least the last 10 days and were tested since they showed symptoms like fever. The hospital is investigating the source of infection in both the cases, since neither of them had treated COVID-19 patients.

Coimbatore recorded seven positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the tally from the district to 126. Of the seven new cases, two are family members of the attendees of a single event and one patient is the daughter of a 70-year-old man from Palakkad who died due to COVID-19 on April 10 in Coimbatore. The remaining two patients are a five-year-old boy from Coimbatore and a 61-year-old man from Vadamadurai. The 61-year-old man had a travel history to Delhi and had returned to Tamil Nadu on March 24, as per officials.

On Saturday, two doctors in Chennai had tested positive for coronavirus. One of them works at a private hospital in Old Washermanpet, while the other doctor worked at a government hospital in Perambur. Both have been admitted in Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) for treatment.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu reported 98 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. The total number of positive cases of novel coronavirus in the state stands at 1173 as of Monday evening. The state has tested 12,746 samples till Monday and has discharged 58 patients so far after recovery. Eleven patients have died in Tamil Nadu while undergoing treatment for COVID-19.