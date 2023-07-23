Two die of electric shock while installing flex for actor Suriyaâ€™s birthday in Andhra

According to the police, the iron rod to which the flex was attached came into contact with an overhead electric wire, causing the deaths.

Two youths died of electrocution while installing a flex ahead of actor Suriyaâ€™s birthday in Andhra Pradeshâ€™s Palnadu district on Saturday, July 22. The incident took place in Narasaraopet town on Saturday night, as the youngsters along with other fans were preparing to celebrate Suriyaâ€™s birthday on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as N Venkatesh and P Sai, undergraduate students who were pursuing their second year of college education at a private college at the Narasaraopet town. According to the police, the iron rod to which the flex was attached came into contact with an overhead electric wire, causing the deaths. Both the youths died on the spot.

The bodies were shifted to Narasaraopet Government Hospital for autopsy. The police registered a case and an investigation is ongoing.