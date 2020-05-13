Telangana recorded 41 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the total count to 1,367 in the state. Two deaths were also recorded. The death toll in Telangana now stands at 34. The deceased who succumbed to disease were identified as a 38-year-old female patient from Jiyaguda, Hyderabad and a 74-year-old male patient from Saroornagar, Hyderabad. The 74-year-old was suffering from kidney disease and other comorbidities. He was availing treatment at Yashoda Hospital and was later shifted to Gandhi Hospital, the government medical bulletin said.

Among the 41 cases, 31 are from Hyderabad (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) and 10 others categorised as migrants. So far, since inter-state travel was re-opened, 35 persons have tested positive for COVID-19. Migrants are recognised as persons coming from other countries as well as domestic travellers.

To screen migrants arriving by road, 87 check-posts have been established in border districts, with 275 health teams. Those returning from abroad are screened at the airport and those who are symptomatic are being tested. Similarly, screening is done at railway stations too.

Further, the DPHFW (the Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare) appealed to the public to inform them if any migrants have returned to their locality. “The general public is requested to inform the local authorities in case they identify any new persons, migrants who have newly arrived in the towns and villages,” it said.

Out of the 1367 patients, 939 of them have recovered so far. With 939 recoveries and 34 deaths, the state presently has 394 active cases.

In the state, so far three districts — Warangal (rural), Yadadri Bhuvanagiri and Wanaparthy — have recorded zero COVID-19 cases.

Twenty-six districts — Karimnagar, Rajanna-Sircilla, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Bhupalapally, Sangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Mulugu, Peddapally, Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Kothagudem Bhadradri, Vikarabad, Nalgonda, Asifabad, Khammam, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Suryapet, Narayanpet, Warangal (urban), Jangaon, Gadwal and Nirmal — have recorded zero cases in the past 14 days.