Two dead, two injured in separate incidents of bee attacks in Kodagu

In a tragic incident, two people lost their lives while two others sustained injuries in separate incidents of giant bee attacks in Karnataka’s Kodagu district on Saturday, February 25. The deceased have been identified as Ashwin Kumar (45) from Hulithala and Velu (80), from Badagarakeri in Gonikoppa.

According to Deccan Herald, Ashwin Kumar was attacked by a swarm of giant bees while he was harvesting radish in his brother's farmland. Although he was immediately rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead upon arrival. His sister, who was also injured in the attack, is currently recovering.

In another incident, Velu and his wife Lakshmi were on their way to work when a swarm of bees attacked them. Both were rushed to the hospital, but Velu succumbed to his injuries. Lakshmi's condition is serious, according to the police.

The Srimangala police have registered a case and are investigating the incidents. Speaking to TNM, BNN Murthy, Chief Conservator of Forests, Kodagu Circle said that although there is a significant population of bees in the area, bee attacks are not common.”These two incidents were accidental,” he said.