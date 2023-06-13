Two dead in TN after consuming liquor, forensic report finds traces of cyanide

Palani Gurunathan and Purasamy were found dead at a blacksmith shop in Mayiladuthurai district, and initial forensic investigations have reportedly found cyanide traces in liquor bottles lying nearby.

Two persons in Tamil Naduâ€™s Mayiladuthurai district were found dead after consuming alcohol, and a preliminary forensic investigation has reportedly revealed that the liquor sample contained traces of cyanide. The victims were identified as Palani Gurunathan (55), a blacksmith who ran a workshop in Manganallur village, and his employee Purasamy (65) who worked as a labourer. Neighbours found them unconscious at the workshop on the night of Monday, June 12, and immediately took them to the Mayiladuthurai government hospital, where the doctors pronounced them dead.

The police reportedly discovered an intact 250 ml alcohol bottle and an empty alcohol bottle at the workshop where the two men were found in an unconscious state. According to the preliminary findings of a forensic team, the empty bottle contained traces of cyanide, Mayiladuthurai district Collector AP Mahabharathi told The Hindu. The Collector also said that further investigation would be based on findings from the victimsâ€™ viscera samples. The liquor bottles were reportedly purchased from a state-run TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation) liquor store.

The victimsâ€™ family members reportedly informed the police that neither of them had any chronic health issues or were facing any financial difficulties. The police are carrying out further investigations in light of this information.

Earlier in May, a similar incident occurred in Thanjavur district, where two men â€” Kuppusamy (68) and Vivek (36) â€” died after consuming alcohol. Police later revealed that the forensic report found no traces of methanol in their viscera samples, as was the case in the Villupuram spurious liquor tragedy which claimed at least 22 lives. Thanjavur police said that the forensic report showed that the two men had died from cyanide poisoning.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.