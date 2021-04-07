Two CRPF men killed in Maoist attack cremated with state honours in Andhra

Routhu Jagdeesh, a jawan from Vizianagaram and S Murali Krishna, a constable from the Guntur district were among the 22 CRPF personnel killed in Chhattisgarh on April 3.

news Deaths

The mortal remains of two Central Reserve Police force (CRPF) men killed in the Maoist attack in Bijapur of Chhattisgarh were cremated with state honours at their respective hometowns in Andhra on Tuesday. The two men were among 22 security personnel who were killed in the Maoist attack along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts on April 3. Officials had reported that 31 others were injured.

The remains of CRPF jawan Routhu Jagdeesh was brought to his home town in Gajularega of Vizianagaram on Tuesday. The remains of CRPF constable S Murali Krishna arrived at RGI airport in Hyderabad on Tuesday night and later shifted to his home town in the Guntur district.

CRPF and state officials paid tribute to both men killed in the attacks. LKV Ranga Rao, DIG, Visakha Range along with other CRPF officers laid a wreath on Jagadeesh's body. The body of the jawan was carried by the police officers during the funeral procession that was attended by hundreds of people, including family members, friends and locals. GC Kishore Kumar, the Joint Collector of Vizianagaram paid tribute to the slain jawan. Police officials visited Jagadeeshâ€™s family and paid their respects. The 27-year-old jawan was engaged and his wedding was planned for May, reported Times of India.

The mortal remains of Constable Sakhamuri Murali Krishna,who attained martyrdom in a fierce encounter with Maoists in Bijapur on 03 Apr 2021 was received at Hyderabad Airport with full honour.



Officers and men of #CRPF CISF & TS Police laid wreath and paid tributes to the Martyr pic.twitter.com/OK0MLVDkd4 â€” SOUTHERN SECTOR CRPF (@CRPF_sector) April 6, 2021

The remains of S Murali Krishna was received at the Hyderabad airport by the Cyberabad police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and the body was shifted to Guntur district where he was cremated with full state honours.

Out of the total 22 fatalities, the CRPF lost eight men, including seven commandos of the CoBRA (CRPF's elite unit) and one jawan of the Bastariya battalion, eight of the other deceased were from the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and six from the Special Task Force (STF). One jawan is still missing, officials said.