Two critically injured after accident and fire at Bengaluru KPTCL plant

As many as 15 officials working at the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) plant in Yelahanka in Bengaluru were injured after a fire following a gas leak in the plant on Friday. Two of the officials at the plant were critically injured in the incident.

Visuals showed injured workers from the plant seeking treatment in a nearby hospital following the fire. The incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning in Yelahanka.

"It was a gas leakage which caused a fire at the plant. It was extinguished soon after when seven fire tenders rushed to the spot" said CK Baba, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru Northeast.

According to the DCP, the incident occurred in the early hours of Friday morning and 15 officials are currently receiving treatment in a nearby private hospital.

Two persons are critically injured and others suffered minor injuries including burn injuries, CK Baba added.

DCP CK Baba and ACP Jayaram Gowda refuted reports that a blast occurred at the plant on Friday. Reports had earlier suggested that the gas leak had led to a blast on Friday morning, prompting a response from fire department officials.

The 350 MW gas-based power plant was built in Yelahanka near Puttenahalli lake area.