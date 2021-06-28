Two CPI(M) leaders in Kerala booked in rape case, suspended by party

The Vadakara police took the two men, who were a part of the CPI(M), into custody based on a complaint by a female party worker.

Two leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) – CPI(M) – at Vadakara in Kozhikode district of Kerala, were taken into custody in the early hours of Monday in the case of an alleged rape of a female party worker. The police took into custody Baburaj and Lijeesh based on a complaint from the survivor, who said in her complaint that she was raped and “badly harassed” by the two.

The police have begun interrogation and the accused will be produced before a local court later in the day, according to the police. This issue has been simmering in the party unit at Vadakara for a while and finding that things are not moving, the survivor approached the local police. The Hindu reports that the CPI(M) has suspended both the accused leaders. The party's local committee of Vadakara made the decision after the men were booked. Baburaj was the CPI(M) Muliyeri branch secretary and Lijeesh another local leader.

The woman had lodged a complaint with the Vadakara police, alleging that the two men had raped her on multiple occasions. Her complaint also said that Baburaj had sexually assaulted her first and Lijeesh who came to know about it later blackmailed her to get sexual favours.

The Hindu also quotes police sources as saying that the woman had received death threats when she tried to move legally. The men have been booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) – punishment for rape.

The opposition parties – Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party – had taken up the issue first. The women’s wing of the CPI(M) also stepped in to ask for action against the accused. Vadakara Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) KK Rema had alleged that the police failed to act on time because of pressure from the party leadership.

On Sunday, a medical examination of the survivor was conducted and in the wee hours of Monday, the police took the two accused into custody.

(With IANS inputs)