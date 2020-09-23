Two COVID-19 patients on ventilator in TN die allegedly after 3-hour power cut

The hospital and district authorities have however denied this and said that a backup generator immediately began to function as soon as the original power supply was disrupted.

news Coronavirus

The relatives of a 67-year-old woman and 59-year-old man who were suffering from COVID-19, have alleged that the duo died on Tuesday, after their oxygen supply was cut off due to a disruption in the power line at the Tirupur government hospital. The hospital and district authorities have, however, denied this and said that a backup generator immediately began to function as soon as the original power supply was disrupted.

The two families have, however, alleged that due to construction work in the area damaging electricity cables,the power supply was cut off to the hospital. According to ToI, the families have stated that there was no power from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm, a total of three hours and that this had disrupted oxygen supply. The deceased woman Yashodha was reportedly admitted on September 21 over breathing troubles and was recovering on the ventilator. But when the power supply was disrupted, her oxygen levels began to drop and she died before oxygen cylinders were brought in. The deceased man Gouravan, who was admitted on September 19, too met a similar fate. The COVID-19 ward had a total of 20 patients on the ventilator.

Tirupur collector K Vijaykarthikeyan, who inspected the site, however stated that the power cut lasted for only 40 minutes and that all the other patients who were on ventilator were fine. DT Next reports that the two persons who died were categorised as severely sick by the hospital. An inquiry has been initiated into the matter.

DMK President MK Stalin took note of the incident and alleged that these were brutal deaths of people who trusted the government. He further added that this exposed the negligence of the AIADMK government and that along with COVID-19 deaths, deaths due to negligence too are on the rise.