Two cops posted outside Karnataka CMâ€™s home arrested on drug peddling charges

According to the police, the two accused policemen received and sent drugs through the delivery app Dunzo to avoid any suspicion.

Two police constables deputed as security officers at the residence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly running a drug racket, and selling ganja in Bengaluru. The policemen have been identified as Shivakumar and Santhosh, attached to the Koramangala police station

The two were deputed as security officers at the RT Nagar residence of Chief Minister Bommai, in Bengaluru. According to the police, the accused obtained drugs from drug peddlers and sold them to customers

The police said that the two accused policemen received drugs in a parcel that was sent through the delivery application Dunzo. The accused officers would then allegedly enter a location near the Chief Ministerâ€™s residence to avoid any suspicion. However, while receiving the drugs, they allegedly had an argument with the drug peddlers over the issue of payment, which led to suspicion and the two were arrested.

The accused constables, who were in plain clothes, were found with a packet of ganja on them when they were arrested. During an inquiry, the two revealed that the purchase was made from Amjad Khan and Akhil Raj â€” two wanted drug peddlers who operate in the city. The police have taken up the investigation. According to reports, the police have taken two drug peddlers into custody and questioned them.

In December 2021, the Bengaluru police had arrested two people and recovered five litres of hashish oil (cannabis oil), worth over Rs 5 crore, and 1.5 kg of cannabis. The accused were from Andhra Pradesh, police said. They also added that the duo meant to sell the hashish oil during New Yearâ€™s celebrations. In a press release, the police had said that the accused procured the drugs from Andhra, and sold them at an empty site in Bengaluruâ€™s BTM Layout 2nd Stage.

