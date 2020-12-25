Two cops booked for trespassing, misbehaving with girl students at UoH

A complaint was filed against the two, who had entered the university in civil clothes and allegedly harassed a few female students.

Two police personnel who were in civil dress allegedly misbehaved with some girl students on the campus of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Thursday. According to the police, the two men entered the university in Hyderabad on Thursday under the influence of liquor. The incident occurred in the evening and students and after the incident, the universityâ€™s security personnel caught the Reserve Sub-Inspector (RSI)and the Head Constable and handed them over to the police, who registered a case against the two.

University of Hyderabadâ€™s Security Officer (SO) filed a complaint stating that the two policemen in civil dress entered the varsity campus on a patrol bike and allegedly misbehaved and harassed a few girl students under the influence of alcohol.

The two policemen who trespassed into the campus have been identified as Suresh and Gopal. According to University Security Officer (SO) Jalandhar Reddy, Suresh and Gopal entered the university in a police patrolling bike through the second gate (Gopannapally) around 6 pm on Thursday. SO Jalandhar Reddy, in his complaint filed at the Gachibowli police station, alleged, "After reaching south campus junction, they (the policemen) misbehaved and harassed university girl students and at the time, they were under the influence of alcohol."

The SO said the accused policemen were brought to the police station by representatives of the students union Abhishek Nandan and Gopi Swamy along with students Ayushya, Akarsh and the SO himself.

The SO sought necessary action and that a case be registered against the accused policemen.

Breathalyser tests conducted on them showed that they were under the influence of alcohol, a police official said, quoting preliminary investigation.

A case of trespass and misbehaviour under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code has been registered against the two police officials and further probe was on, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)