Two Chennai cops demand chicken dish at veg restaurant, create ruckus

Action was taken against the two Armed Reserve police personnel after a video of their act went viral on social media.

Two police constables created a ruckus at a vegetarian restaurant near Tambaram, on the outskirts of Chennai, on Thursday, February 16, after the hotel refused to serve them chicken or egg fried rice. Action was taken against the two constables after a video of their act went viral on social media.

The constables are Armed Reserve Police personnel and were in civil clothes at the time of the incident. The policemen, who were allegedly drunk, initially demanded chicken fried rice from the restaurant. After being told that it could not be served since it was a vegetarian restaurant, they demanded that they be served egg fried rice claiming that egg was vegetarian. After this request was also turned down, a physical altercation reportedly ensued between the policemen and the hotel employees.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Puduvanchery near Tambaram on the Agaram Main Road. Based on a complaint, Selaiyur police reached the spot and took the constables and hotel employees to the police station for an inquiry. According to reports, the Tambaram Commissionerate police have initiated action against the two constables.

