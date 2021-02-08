Two cars carrying fireworks to welcome Sasikala to TN catch fire

Nobody was injured and the fire was later put out.

news Accident

Two cars carrying fireworks meant to be burst to welcome Sasikalaâ€™s entry into Tamil Nadu went up into flames on Monday afternoon. Visuals from the spot show the cars ablaze and smoke billowing out of the two cars parked at Krishnagiri toll gate in the district in Tamil Nadu. Fortunately, nobody was injured in the incident and the fire was put out later.

In another small incident, a car was seen bumping into Sasikalaâ€™s vehicle while she was on her way from Bengaluru to Chennai. The video shows a white car trying to overtake another car â€” an Omni â€” which was travelling next to Sasikalaâ€™s car. However, the car bumps into the Omni, which in turn bumps into Sasikalaâ€™s car.

Sasikala's vehicle met with a minor accident.. pic.twitter.com/woBlOduvEV February 8, 2021

Sasikala is returning to Tamil Nadu after completing her four-year jail term in Bengaluru in a corruption case, amid indications of a confrontation with the ruling party which she once controlled. Sasikala, a close aide of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, crossed into Tamil Nadu at Athipalli in Krishnagiri district bordering Karnataka, around 10 am as her supporters broke into celebrations, dancing to drum beats and showering flower petals on her convoy.

She later offered prayers at a Goddess Mariamman temple in Hosur town in the district, about 40 kms from Bengaluru. Her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, who accompanied her, said she would visit the residence of AIADMK founder and late Chief Minister M G Ramachandran in Chennai later.

While leaving from Bengaluru, Sasikala travelled in a car that sported the AIADMK flag over the bonnet, disregarding the warning by the ruling party in Tamil Nadu against its use by non-members. The AIADMK has petitioned the Tamil Nadu police seeking to restrain 'non-members' of the party from using its flag after Sasikala travelled in a car sporting the flag on her discharge from a hospital in Bengaluru on January 31.

However, Dhinakaran has defended it, saying she continued to remain the AIADMK general secretary, pointing to petitions pending in court over her 'expulsion.'