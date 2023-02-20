Two brothers in Hyderabad held for sexually assaulting and robbing domestic worker

The woman alleged that the two men abducted her in their car and took her to an isolated area where they sexually assaulted her.

Two brothers in Hyderabad â€“ Shubham Sharma and Sumith Kumar Sharma â€“ were arrested by the Cyberabad police for sexually assaulting a woman and robbing her gold jewellery on Saturday, February 18. According to a press note from the Narsingi police, they received a complaint from the woman, a domestic worker, on Saturday. The woman alleged that the two men abducted her in their car to an isolated area in Kismatpur, where they sexually assaulted her and took her gold chain worth about Rs 1.5 lakh.

According to the womanâ€™s complaint, the incident happened around 6.30 pm on Saturday, when she was walking home from Indus Valley colony in Peeramcheruvu after finishing her work. At a turn near Libdom Villas in the same neighbourhood, the accused Shubham (29) and Sumith (33), who work as car drivers, asked her to get into their car on the pretext of offering her some work. She alleged that they then took her to an isolated place in Kismatpur, and sexually assaulted her.

The Narsingi police registered a case based on her complaint and took up an investigation. Special teams were constituted to probe the case, and based on CCTV footage and other technical evidence, the Narsingi police identified and apprehended the accused who are residents of Bachupally in Medchal-Malkajgiri district, and recovered the stolen gold chain. The police also seized two mobile phones and the Hyundai Xcent car in which the crime allegedly took place. The accused have been sent to judicial remand.