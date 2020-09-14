Two booked for abetment to suicide in death of Telugu TV actor Sravani

The police booked Devaraj Reddy, the actor’s boyfriend and Sai Krishna, against whom the actor had earlier filed a harassment complaint.

news Crime

Two persons were booked for abetment to suicide on Sunday by the Hyderabad police in connection with the death of Telugu TV actor Kondapally Sravani. The SR Nagar police booked Devaraj Reddy, the actor’s boyfriend and another person Sai Krishna. No arrests have been made in the case yet.

The 26-year-old actor, who is known for her work in Telugu serials like Manasu Mamata and Mounaragam, was found dead in her home at Madhuranagar on September 8.

Police also came across an audio clip of a supposed conversation between Sravani and Devaraj's mother Satyawathi, reported The New Indian Express. It was reported that in the audio clip, Sravani asks Satyawathi, Devaraj's mother, about her marriage to her son, requesting consent from the family. Sravani reportedly said she did not have consent for the marriage from her parents.

The police have altered the case from one of suspicious death to abetment to suicide. Police also questioned a producer Ashok Reddy who had mediated between Sravani and Devaraj.

The newspaper reported that hours before her death, Sravani and Devaraj had met for dinner at a restaurant. However, Sai Krishna, with whom the actress was previously in a relationship with showed up at the restaurant and an argument reportedly broke out between him and Sravani. Sai Krishna allegedly also called Sravani’s parents while at the restaurant, informing them that she was out having dinner with Devaraj.

Police say Sai Krishna assaulted and verbally abused the actor, even following Sravani to her residence and assaulting her again as she waited for the elevator.

Speaking to the media, Sravani’s brother, Shiva Kodapalli, alleged that Devaraj had been harassing his sister for money. He alleged that Devaraj threatened Sravani with certain videos. He said, “My sister told me that she is under pressure as he was blackmailing her.”

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 amd and 7 pm)

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.