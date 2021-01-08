Two BJP MLCs resign from panel formed to probe Karnataka Legislative Council ruckus

The two MLCs, H Vishwanath and SV Sankanur, have said they are dissatisfied with the formation of the committee.

Two BJP Members of the Karnataka Legislative Council have resigned from the committee that was set up to probe into the incident that happened in Legislative Council on December 15. H Vishwanath and SV Sankanur resigned from the committee saying that the leaders were not consulted before the formation of the committee.

H Vishwanath said that some members of the committee were also a part of the ruckus that had happened on December 15, and so them probing the matter is unfair.

“The entire state was embarrassed by the riots that happened inside the Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council) last month. We have resigned from the committee. This is an act of showing our dissatisfaction with the way committee was formed and the uproar that happened in the Parishad,” H Vishwanath said to the media on Friday.

Vishwanath, along with SV Sankanur, was appointed as the committee member by Pratapachandra Shetty, the chairman of the State Legislative Council. Maritibbe Gowda, member of JD(S) and an MLC, was also the part of the committee.

A meeting of the committee was called on Friday but BJP members did not attend the meeting, to oppose composition of the committee. The JD(S) had also opposed the committee. Only members of the Congress party—MLCs BK Hariprasad and RB Thimmapur—reportedly attended the Friday meeting.

On December 15, members of Legislative Council had gotten into a brawl over the no-confidence motion being passed against Pratapchandra Shetty, the chairman of the council. Deputy Chairman Dharme Gowda was dragged away from his chair and accused of wrongfully acquiring the seat. Days after the incident, the Deputy Chairman was found dead near railway tracks in Chikkamangaluru. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called for an inquiry into the death.